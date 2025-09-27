Orange alert in four districts in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a northward shift in rainfall by Saturday, issuing an orange alert for Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts. This comes as the low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is intensifying into a depression and is expected to make landfall along the Odisha-Andhra coast on Saturday.

Yellow alerts have been declared for the Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts. Meanwhile, southern districts are likely to experience a temporary respite from rainfall.

IMD has advised the residents in areas vulnerable to landslides, mudslides, and flash floods to relocate to safer locations as directed by local authorities. Those living along riverbanks and in downstream regions of dams should also remain alert to potential risks and follow official evacuation instructions promptly.

Isolated instances of heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning are expected during this period. Widespread rain and thundershowers are likely to persist across many parts of the state until October 2. Strong surface winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph may occasionally prevail along the coast through Sunday. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea during this time.

On Friday, central and southern districts witnessed intense rainfall, leading to waterlogging in urban areas and rain-related incidents. Northern districts began receiving showers from Friday evening.