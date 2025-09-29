India to roll out e-observer system for remote monitoring of fishing

KOCHI: India is set to introduce an electronic observer (e-observer) system that will remotely monitor fishing vessels and record catches with precision — a move aimed at transforming how the country manages marine resources and defends its seafood exports in global markets.

Unveiling the plan in Kochi, Union Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi said the e-observer, developed by the Fishery Survey of India (FSI), will serve as an onboard electronic eye.

“It will provide accurate scientific data for stock assessment and management by observing fishing operations across various vessel types,” he said at the opening of a five-day global workshop on species identification, jointly organised by the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC) and the FSI.

Officials said the initiative will also help India comply with IOTC rules, which mandate observer coverage and electronic monitoring of tuna and allied fisheries. More importantly, it is expected to arm India with science-backed, verifiable data — described as the country’s strongest defence against non-tariff barriers and allegations in export markets.