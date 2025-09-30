Kerala High Court appoints observer for selection of chief priest at Sabarimala temple

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Monday appointed Justice T R Ramachandran Nair, former judge of the court, as the observer to oversee the proceedings for selection of melsanthis (chief priests) of Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple and Malikappuram Temple, for 2025-2026. The division bench also requested him to be in Sabarimala at the time of the draw of lots.

For the selection of melsanthis of Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple and Malikappuram Temple, applications have been called for and 119 applications (70 for Sabarimala and 49 for Malikappuram) came up for consideration. After Vigilance inquiry, 53 applications were recommended for interview at Sabarimala and 36 applications for Malikappuram, which are scheduled to be held on October 3 and 4 at the Travancore Devaswom Board Head Office, Thiruvananthapuram.

The court made it clear that the selection of melsanthis should be conducted in terms of the 2011 order of the Supreme Court and the guidelines issued by the High Court.