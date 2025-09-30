Kerala opens wild frontiers with free entry, contests and conservation drive for Wildlife Week 2025

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Wildlife enthusiasts in Kerala have reason to rejoice as the state throws open the gates of its national parks, tiger reserves, and wildlife sanctuaries with free entry from October 2 to 8, marking the celebrations of Wildlife Week 2025.

The celebrations will include competitions and creative challenges as well to draw the younger generation into conversations on conservation.

For students of government and government-aided schools and colleges, the week will double up as a platform to showcase their skills in pencil drawing, watercolour painting, essay writing in Malayalam, quiz contests, and elocution.

While art contests are open to students from lower primary to higher secondary, the essay, quiz, and elocution will bring together participants from high school to college levels.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the Social Forestry Complex at PTP Nagar will set the stage for the programmes, beginning on Wednesday at 11am, with a pencil drawing competition, followed by watercolour painting and essay writing.

The following day, the quiz will test quick wits in the morning, while the stage will be ready for eloquence in the afternoon. Participation will be through spot-registration.