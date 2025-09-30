Kerala opens wild frontiers with free entry, contests and conservation drive for Wildlife Week 2025

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Wildlife enthusiasts in Kerala have reason to rejoice as the state throws open the gates of its national parks, tiger reserves, and wildlife sanctuaries with free entry from October 2 to 8, marking the celebrations of Wildlife Week 2025.
The celebrations will include competitions and creative challenges as well to draw the younger generation into conversations on conservation.
For students of government and government-aided schools and colleges, the week will double up as a platform to showcase their skills in pencil drawing, watercolour painting, essay writing in Malayalam, quiz contests, and elocution.
While art contests are open to students from lower primary to higher secondary, the essay, quiz, and elocution will bring together participants from high school to college levels.
In Thiruvananthapuram, the Social Forestry Complex at PTP Nagar will set the stage for the programmes, beginning on Wednesday at 11am, with a pencil drawing competition, followed by watercolour painting and essay writing.
The following day, the quiz will test quick wits in the morning, while the stage will be ready for eloquence in the afternoon. Participation will be through spot-registration.
“Our goal is to reach the younger generation — they are the future. We want them to understand the importance of forests, wildlife, and conservation so they grow up with a sense of responsibility,” says Sajeev S Nair, assistant conservator of forests, Social Forestry Division, Thiruvananthapuram.
The celebrations also open up opportunities for the general public, with statewide competitions in wildlife photography, travelogue writing in Malayalam and English, short films, and poster design.
With no age restrictions and prizes of up to ₹30,000 awaiting the winners, these contests are expected to draw strong participation.
Winners of select contests can enjoy free access for one year to all protected areas in the state, extended to five of their family members, starting from October 8. Entries must be submitted by 5pm on Tuesday (September 30).
The official inauguration of Wildlife Week will be held on October 3 in Kozhikode, while the closing ceremony and prize distribution for statewide competitions will take place at the Forest Headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on October 9.
Details: www.forest.kerala.gov.in