Chennithala wants Kerala CM and Cooperation Minister to apologise

ALAPPUZHA: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has demanded an apology from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan following a High Court order that stayed further proceedings in a software tender deal involving cooperative societies in Kerala.

The HC intervention came after it found prima facie evidence of misappropriation in the project to install software in 4,415 branches of 1,612 cooperative societies across the state. Chennithala said the ruling vindicated his allegations. He said the CM had ridiculed his exposure of the alleged attempt to award the contract to CPM-backed Dinesh Cooperative Society consortium, despite its significantly higher bid. He also accused Vasavan of trivialising the issue with remarks that compared the allegation to predicting the horoscope of an unborn child.