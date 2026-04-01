How AK Antony became Kerala CM twice without being an MLA

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A non-MLA becoming a state’s chief minister may not be as uncommon as one may think. But the chances of it happening twice, with the same person assuming the post again, would be rare.

In April 1977, when K Karunakaran stepped down as CM following the Rajan case verdict, the Congress was left scrambling for a successor. With no consensus in the legislative party and no clear choice among sitting MLAs, the high command turned to C Subramaniam. Arriving in Kerala to break the deadlock, he picked KPCC president A K Antony.

Though he had built an image within the party around 1977, at just 36 years of age, Antony was not seen as a power contender. Known for his clean politics and reluctance to seek office, he was an unusual pick at a moment that demanded political stability.

Yet, on April 27, 1977, Antony took oath as the CM, becoming the youngest in India to hold the office. The next task before the party: Finding a seat for him in six months as mandated under the Constitution. Discussions ensued and Kazhakoottam was selected. MLA Thalekunnil Basheer stepped down, making way for Antony to contest. The decision, Basheer later recalled, was his own suggestion when talks on possible constituencies stretched on.