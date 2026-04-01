‘I have a deal, and that is with the voters’: Sobha Surendran

PALAKKAD: BJP state general secretary and NDA candidate in Palakkad constituency, Sobha Surendran, has dismissed the narrative of the UDF camp about the ‘secret deal between the CPM and BJP’ to defeat Congress candidates in many seats across the state.

In an exclusive interview with TNIE, Sobha called Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan an opportunist who aligned with organisations like Jamaat-e-Islami to capture power.

Excerpts:

The UDF alleges that there’s a secret deal between CPM and BJP to defeat Congress in many seats. The controversy began from Palakkad. What’s your take?

It’s a cooked-up narrative by V D Satheesan. If you look back, the controversy began when Kerala politics reached a point where it started seriously debating Satheesan’s alleged association with organisations like Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI — both accused of seeking to establish a theocratic state. He wanted to divert the discourse.

The ‘deal’ controversy, in essence, is a narrative he introduced amid questions over whether there was an effort by him to capture power by aligning, behind the scenes, with extremist elements. The controversy is nothing but a smokescreen, a desperate attempt to deflect attention from these disturbing questions.

The ‘deal’ debate, however, has become a talking point…

It is, in fact, the UDF that has made a deal — a deal with the extreme organisations across the state. We witnessed senior Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty being sidelined to accommodate hardliner K M Shaji — who asserted publicly that religion was the prime issue — in a key constituency [Vengara] as per the demand of extremist groups. There appears to be a growing understanding between sections of the Congress and Jamaat-e-Islami. Statements from Satheesan, who once distanced himself from NSS and SNDP, have only reinforced concerns about such alignments, including perceived proximity to groups like SDPI.