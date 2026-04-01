‘I have a deal, and that is with the voters’: Sobha Surendran

PALAKKAD: BJP state general secretary and NDA candidate in Palakkad constituency, Sobha Surendran, has dismissed the narrative of the UDF camp about the ‘secret deal between the CPM and BJP’ to defeat Congress candidates in many seats across the state.
In an exclusive interview with TNIE, Sobha called Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan an opportunist who aligned with organisations like Jamaat-e-Islami to capture power.
Excerpts:
The UDF alleges that there’s a secret deal between CPM and BJP to defeat Congress in many seats. The controversy began from Palakkad. What’s your take?
It’s a cooked-up narrative by V D Satheesan. If you look back, the controversy began when Kerala politics reached a point where it started seriously debating Satheesan’s alleged association with organisations like Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI — both accused of seeking to establish a theocratic state. He wanted to divert the discourse.
The ‘deal’ controversy, in essence, is a narrative he introduced amid questions over whether there was an effort by him to capture power by aligning, behind the scenes, with extremist elements. The controversy is nothing but a smokescreen, a desperate attempt to deflect attention from these disturbing questions.
The ‘deal’ debate, however, has become a talking point…
It is, in fact, the UDF that has made a deal — a deal with the extreme organisations across the state. We witnessed senior Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty being sidelined to accommodate hardliner K M Shaji — who asserted publicly that religion was the prime issue — in a key constituency [Vengara] as per the demand of extremist groups. There appears to be a growing understanding between sections of the Congress and Jamaat-e-Islami. Statements from Satheesan, who once distanced himself from NSS and SNDP, have only reinforced concerns about such alignments, including perceived proximity to groups like SDPI.
Despite the BJP’s strong presence in Palakkad, the NDA has failed to get a breakthrough. What is your strategy?
I have put forward a ‘deal’ in Palakkad. I am reaching out directly to leaders and workers I know in both the Congress and the CPM, engaging them in conversation. My effort is to make them recognise that for those who genuinely seek development, the NDA is a far better alternative than both the LDF and the UDF. That is my ‘deal’ — a deal with the voters — for a development-focused mandate with the NDA.
In the past elections, minority vote consolidation against the BJP was evident in Palakkad. How are you going to address this?
I see a difference this time. Muslim families have been far more receptive and welcoming. We are confident that the pluralistic society here, which believes that religion should guide people towards goodness, will extend its support to the BJP. We believe our organisations can overcome such challenges. We are confident that those who prioritise the country’s growth and genuine social harmony will stand with us.
What are your key promises to the people of Palakkad?
Kerala is currently facing a high rate of price rise, with inflation at around 7.5%. The rate is about 2% in neighbouring states. We must recognise how deeply this is affecting households, especially mothers managing daily expenses. To address this, I will introduce a special card that provides benefits when purchasing essential goods worth Rs 1,500, ensuring direct support reaches mothers. We have also listed major development initiatives, including a Rs 300-crore global sports hub through a public-private partnership model, and a Rs 500-crore action plan to enhance the healthcare sector.