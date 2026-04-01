Naxals, ‘dead’ voters, travel woes: Kerala polling officials recall chills and thrills

KOCHI: As massive and serious polling is, for the officials who ensure voting passes off smoothly and without glitches, certain incidents on the polling day can either ease the pressure or add to it. There have been situations of the ‘dead’ coming alive and proxy voters attempting to vote for the dead.

Narrating an incident that happened way back in 2009, a former professor said, “During and before polling, a presiding officer is designated as a first class magistrate. We have a lot of power. We are driven to the polling station and taken care of well. I recall collecting the polling materials from Kothamangalam and being taken to my designated polling booth in a vehicle hired by the Election Commission.

Everything went smoothly. However, things took a turn for the worse when the entire polling process was completed. As soon as we returned the ballot boxes and other polling materials, we found ourselves reduced to a commoner status.”

The retired professor and his fellow presiding officers found themselves left to their own devices in sourcing transportation to the Muvattupuzha KSRTC bus stand.

“The heat and humidity had taken a toll and everyone was trying to get on the first bus out of town. However, the sight that awaited me was something akin to a scene from a movie on migration. The buses were tightly packed, and a huge crowd waited outside trying to get in. The saddest but most hilarious part was that when the drivers came, they found that even their seats had been taken over by the fatigued polling officers. It was a dramatic turn for the polling officers, who turned from kings to paupers in a matter of hours,” he said.