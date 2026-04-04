EC adds cheer to Kerala polls with free rides, sweets for young voters

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Free Uber rides, halwa and rice flour at Re 1 may sound like promotional offers, but they are part of the Election Commission’s (EC) efforts to encourage young voters to participate in Kerala’s Assembly polls on 9 April. The aim is to make voting a celebration rather than a routine chore.
To attract young electors to polling booths, the EC is also exploring discounts at coffee chains such as Starbucks and Cafe Coffee Day, positive messaging by food and grocery delivery services including Blinkit, Swiggy, Zomato and Domino’s, as well as AI videos, social media reels, competitions, and a ‘Gen Z anthem’ recently launched by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
“Everybody wants to do something, so we will see how they come up with their innovative ideas. If they engage positively, that is good. A positive message will emerge and it could have an impact,” Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar told PTI.
Kelkar said voters aged 18–30 number around 50 lakh in Kerala, but many are not interested in elections and often do not turn up to vote even if their names are on the electoral roll.
To address this, the EC has adopted multiple initiatives to raise awareness about voters’ rights and the importance of each vote. “Young voters often feel that a single vote will not make a difference. We are trying to motivate them through various measures,” the Kerala CEO explained.
For instance, first-time voters in each district will receive specially branded halwa packets on polling day. Two hundred such packets have been delivered to District Election Officers (DEOs), who will coordinate distribution at selected polling booths. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and volunteers will verify first-time voters and ensure the packets reach them.
In addition, Uber is offering free rides to polling stations within a two-kilometre radius in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram. Distances beyond that will incur a charge, an EC release stated.
SupplyCo has pledged to sell rice flour at Re 1 on 10 and 11 April, following the election, while coffee chains such as Starbucks and Cafe Coffee Day are negotiating to offer discounts to voters.
“From our side, we are trying to facilitate and motivate young voters. We aim to instil a sense of responsibility and make them realise the importance of their vote,” Kelkar said.
The EC’s Electoral Literacy Club, which has over 2,000 members, is actively conducting awareness activities in schools, colleges, communities, and tribal areas.
“I believe these initiatives will work, and I am confident they will make a difference this time,” Kelkar asserted.
He added that political parties have also been supportive, actively participating in and backing the EC’s efforts.
Kelkar is optimistic that these measures will not only encourage young voters to exercise their franchise but will also result in an overall voter turnout of around 90 per cent.
“Achieving 100 per cent turnout is unlikely due to overseas voters who may not return to vote. However, those present in the state, many of whom updated their names during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, are expected to turn out,” he said.
“Our electoral roll is very clean. There is no reason why people who participated in the SIR would not vote. A turnout above 90 per cent is easily achievable, and I am very hopeful,” Kelkar added.
Addressing concerns about Kerala’s hot and humid weather, the CEO said arrangements have been made to ensure voter comfort. Directions have been issued to political parties and district authorities regarding precautions during campaigning and polling.
Polling stations will have water points, and umbrellas will be provided to BLOs at booths. Shades will also be erected so that voters do not have to wait in the sun for long periods.
Regarding preparations ahead of the polls, Kelkar said that 75 per cent of home voting had been completed by 3 April and would be finished by 4 April. Approximately 2.07 lakh people are eligible for home voting. Postal ballot voting for around 2.15 lakh voters will also be completed before 9 April.
Additionally, webcasting systems at polling stations and deployment of central forces in sensitive booths will help ensure the voting process runs smoothly, he said.
(With inputs from PTI)