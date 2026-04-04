EC adds cheer to Kerala polls with free rides, sweets for young voters

To address this, the EC has adopted multiple initiatives to raise awareness about voters’ rights and the importance of each vote. “Young voters often feel that a single vote will not make a difference. We are trying to motivate them through various measures,” the Kerala CEO explained.

For instance, first-time voters in each district will receive specially branded halwa packets on polling day. Two hundred such packets have been delivered to District Election Officers (DEOs), who will coordinate distribution at selected polling booths. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and volunteers will verify first-time voters and ensure the packets reach them.

In addition, Uber is offering free rides to polling stations within a two-kilometre radius in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram. Distances beyond that will incur a charge, an EC release stated.

SupplyCo has pledged to sell rice flour at Re 1 on 10 and 11 April, following the election, while coffee chains such as Starbucks and Cafe Coffee Day are negotiating to offer discounts to voters.

“From our side, we are trying to facilitate and motivate young voters. We aim to instil a sense of responsibility and make them realise the importance of their vote,” Kelkar said.

The EC’s Electoral Literacy Club, which has over 2,000 members, is actively conducting awareness activities in schools, colleges, communities, and tribal areas.

“I believe these initiatives will work, and I am confident they will make a difference this time,” Kelkar asserted.

He added that political parties have also been supportive, actively participating in and backing the EC’s efforts.

Kelkar is optimistic that these measures will not only encourage young voters to exercise their franchise but will also result in an overall voter turnout of around 90 per cent.

“Achieving 100 per cent turnout is unlikely due to overseas voters who may not return to vote. However, those present in the state, many of whom updated their names during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, are expected to turn out,” he said.