Maldivian airline eyes extending services to more Indian cities

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Maldivian, the national airline of Maldives, which has completed 18 years of operations to India, is exploring the potential extension of services to more cities in the country, said Ibrahim Iyas, Managing Director of the company.

Deliberations are on to increase the frequency of services to India in a bid to enhance connectivity between the two countries, he added.

Highlighting the association with India, Iyas said the country has been an integral part of Maldivian's international journey for the past 18 years.

To commemorate the occasion, the airline hosted an event here that was attended by key stakeholders, partners and team members. Long-serving staff and valued partners were presented with commemorative awards during the occasion.

Ahmed Shafeeu, Island Aviation Services Limited Board Chairman and Minister of State for Higher Education , General Manager (Commercial) Mohamed Saffah, and Consul General Aminath Shifana attended the programme.