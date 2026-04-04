Modi to address poll rally and hold roadshow in Kerala

From there, he will travel by road to attend a public meeting at the Thiruvalla stadium, where party leaders and NDA candidates from nearby constituencies are expected to be present, the sources said.

After the public meeting, the Prime Minister will travel to Thiruvananthapuram, where he will hold a roadshow from Killipalam to Karamana Junction, covering a distance of around 1.5 kilometres, in the evening, they said.

The roadshow is expected to draw a large number of party workers and supporters.

Senior BJP leaders, including Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V Muraleedharan, will also take part.

Modi is expected to meet NDA candidates from the district before returning to Delhi at around 7 pm, according to his itinerary.

Kerala will go to the polls on 9 April.