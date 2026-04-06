Food kit row erupts in Kerala's Vadanappally

THRISSUR: Tension prevailed in Vadanappally in Thrissur on Sunday after Congress and CPM workers staged protests accusing the BJP of trying to influence voters by distributing food kits. The BJP has denied the allegations. The protests took place in front of a godown in Vadanappally under the Manalur assembly constituency.

Congress workers led by UDF’s Manalur candidate T N Prathapan reached the spot around 11am and demanded action against those involved in the distribution of kits.

At the time, actor and BJP leader Devan was in the adjacent building – believed to be the house of godown owner Praveen – with a BJP SC Morcha leader. The protestors laid siege to the building and prevented the duo from leaving. LDF candidate C Raveendranath reached the spot and sought action alleging violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

A large number of Congress and CPM workers gathered in front of the godown. Several BJP workers also reached the spot and an argument ensued. Election Commission officials arrived at the godown soon and seized the kit. Praveen was detained.

Though Raveendranath left, Prathapan and Congress workers continued protesting at the spot, prompting the police to arrest and remove them. He was released on station bail.

“BJP has been trying to influence voters in Manalur by distributing kits, cash and even alcohol. We got information about it from some people and went there to check. The party used the same appeasement strategy in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This cannot be allowed,” Prathapan told TNIE.