In his death, Krishnalal gives life to five

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Krishnalal, a 33-year-old from Thiruvananthapuram, became the state’s latest cadaver organ donor after being critically injured in a crash caused by a drunk driver near the Medical College Hospital. With his family’s consent, six of his organs were donated, saving five lives.
The heart was airlifted to Kottayam Medical College on Sunday afternoon. It departed from Thiruvananthapuram airport at 2.15 pm by helicopter and reached the Kottayam police ground at 2.55pm. From there, it was swiftly transported by road, arriving at Kottayam Medical College at 3.04 pm. The transfer was coordinated by K-SOTTO, with the helicopter provided by the home department ensuring timely delivery.
The heart was transplanted into Arun, a 35-year-old native of Kumarakom. His well-wishers had crowdfunded Rs 14 lakh required for the surgery.
One kidney was donated to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, while the other kidney and the liver were allocated to KIMSHEALTH. The corneas were donated to the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology, Thiruvananthapuram.
A welder by profession, Krishnalal was hit by a car while cycling to purchase provisions at Oruvathilkotta on April 1. Though he was rushed to a private super-speciality hospital, doctors declared him brain dead on April 4.
He is survived by father Suresh Kumar and sisters Sumam and Surekha at Moohakkad House, Oruvathilkotta. Notably, just weeks earlier, a 19-year-old student from Kochi had also become a cadaver donor after being fatally struck by a reckless driver.
Noble act
Accident: April 1
Declared brain dead: April 4
Organs donated
Heart: Kottayam Medical College
Kidney 1: Thiruvananthapuram MCH
Kidney 2 and liver: KIMSHEALTH
Corneas: Regional Institute of Ophthalmology