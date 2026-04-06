In his death, Krishnalal gives life to five

The heart was transplanted into Arun, a 35-year-old native of Kumarakom. His well-wishers had crowdfunded Rs 14 lakh required for the surgery.

One kidney was donated to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, while the other kidney and the liver were allocated to KIMSHEALTH. The corneas were donated to the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology, Thiruvananthapuram.

A welder by profession, Krishnalal was hit by a car while cycling to purchase provisions at Oruvathilkotta on April 1. Though he was rushed to a private super-speciality hospital, doctors declared him brain dead on April 4.

He is survived by father Suresh Kumar and sisters Sumam and Surekha at Moohakkad House, Oruvathilkotta. Notably, just weeks earlier, a 19-year-old student from Kochi had also become a cadaver donor after being fatally struck by a reckless driver.

Noble act

Accident: April 1

Declared brain dead: April 4

Organs donated

Heart: Kottayam Medical College

Kidney 1: Thiruvananthapuram MCH

Kidney 2 and liver: KIMSHEALTH

Corneas: Regional Institute of Ophthalmology