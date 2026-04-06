In Palakkad , Ramesh Pisharody sticks to basics over ‘Badai’

PALAKKAD: It’s about 1pm. Blazing heat leaves the streets of Palakkad almost deserted. But the UDF’s constituency committee office near the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium is anything but quiet.

Congress workers move in and out with cutouts of actor-turned-politician Ramesh Pisharody, dispatching them with a sense of urgency.

Inside a corner cabin, DCC secretary C Balan — ‘Balettan’ to party workers — sits surrounded by local Congress leaders, all pressing to secure the candidate’s presence in their wards. Voices overlap. Balan listens, argues, redraws routes. Time is short, and every ward matters.

Pisharody, meanwhile, spends the first half of the day outside the district, meeting leaders across political and religious lines. By 4pm, he heads back to the campaign trail — boarding a KSRTC bus from Palakkad town to Kuzhalmannam, his birthplace, accompanied by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

Moving down the aisle, Pisharody greets passengers, hands out pamphlets, and slips effortlessly into humour. He highlights the UDF’s promise of free bus travel for women.

After a 30-minute ride, the campaign team alights as the bus reaches Kuzhalmannam Highway Junction. Addressing the media, he brushes aside confrontations with the BJP’s Mahila Morcha, saying “let the people decide who is right and wrong”.

Though Kuzhalmannam falls outside the constituency, a small crowd gathers quickly. A just-married couple slows down to greet him from their car. Some college girls approach, and then retreat in confusion, laughing. Pisharody smiles back.