Kerala youth climbs transformer, rescued

PATHANAMTHITTA: A 23-year-old man was rescued after he climbed an electric transformer and threatened to end his life at Chenneerkara on Sunday morning, reportedly following a family dispute.

The incident occurred at Oonnukal junction in Ward 13. The youth, identified as Aromal, climbed a KSEB 11 kV transformer post carrying a blade and issued suicide threats.

Fire and rescue services personnel, police, local representatives and relatives, including his wife, attempted to persuade him to come down, but he remained unresponsive for nearly an hour. Subsequently, a rescue operation was initiated.

The power supply to the area was switched off, and safety measures, including a rescue net, were put in place. A fire officer climbed the post using a ladder and engaged him in conversation, following which additional personnel assisted in bringing him down using ropes and the safety net.

He was later shifted to a hospital for further care. The operation, carried out by the Fire and Rescue Services with support from KSEB and the police, lasted around three hours.

The temporary power shutdown during the operation led to minor inconvenience for residents in the area.