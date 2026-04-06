Kharge alleges weakening of decentralisation

KOLLAM: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday alleged that decentralisation of power in Kerala has weakened over the past decade, and accused the LDF government of suppressing dissent.

“Opposing voices are being silenced. Even women protesters are being physically assaulted, and the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated significantly,” Kharge said while inaugurating an election meeting in Kottarakkara.

He also criticised the Centre’s policies, claiming that the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) has created apprehension among minority communities.

“Just as the Waqf Amendment has caused concern among Muslims, FCRA is creating fear among the Christian community,” he said.

Targeting the state government, Kharge alleged that Finance Minister K N Balagopal, the LDF candidate in Kottarakkara, has “turned Kerala into a borrowing machine”.

He further claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was indirectly aiding the Left Front.

AICC general secretary Deepa Dasmunshi, UDF MPs N K Premachandran and Suresh, and UDF candidates Aisha Potty, M M Naseer, Noushad Younus, Jyothikumar Chamakkala and Ullas Kovoor were present at the meeting.