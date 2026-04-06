‘Leaders who left CPM don’t pose a challenge’: M A Baby

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM general secretary M A Baby has said that the leaders who left the CPM do not pose any challenge to the party. Addressing reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, Baby said three secretariat members had earlier left the party in Kannur -- M V Raghavan, P V Kunhikannan and Puthalath Narayanan.

Veteran leaders Raghavan and Gouri Amma later came back to the party fold, he said.

“Those who have left the party are no comparison to them. Still, we hope they will realise their mistake. It is a relief for the party when those who cannot uphold communist ideals leave it,” Baby said.

The CPM leader, however, said the exit of leaders at the time of an election will be examined. He said questions about isolated incidents of value erosion in the Communist Party are relevant.

Baby rejected allegations of a secret deal between the CPM and the BJP. “Those who alleged a deal between CPM and BJP are sharing power in Mattathur panchayat in Thrissur,” he said, referring to the coalition including the Twenty20 and the Congress.

Baby claimed the LDF is now in a favourable position. He alleged that the BJP could win the Nemom seat with the support of the Congress. It was the CPM which closed the BJP’s account there, he pointed out.