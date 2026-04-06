Malappuram fugitive in triple murder case nabbed from Bengaluru

MALAPPURAM: Having given investigators the slip for over a decade using forged documents and false identities, a Malappuram man accused of murdering is wife and two children has been arrested from Bengaluru. Mohammed Sharif, 46, belonging to Vavoor in Cheekkode panchayat, had escaped in 2015 after receiving bail in the case relating to the murders that happened in 2013.

Despite a prolonged absence of credible leads, police had continued their investigation with assistance from cyber cell units and technical experts. Recent intelligence revealed that Sharif had been living in Bengaluru under the alias Mohammed Yusuf Sharif, working as a taxi driver, and had reportedly remarried.