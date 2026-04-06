Micro-margins, macro stakes in Kerala's Thrithala

PALAKKAD: In the electoral landscape of Kerala, few battlegrounds offer as much mathematical intrigue as Thrithala constituency. As the assembly elections enter a decisive phase, this constituency remains a quintessential contest of margins.

In the recent local body elections, which broadly favoured the UDF across the state, the front won five of the eight panchayats in Thrithala. However, at the district panchayat level, the UDF secured a razor-thin margin of 900-odd votes – underscoring the uncertainty surrounding the Assembly contest.

The 2026 contest is a high-profile replay of the 2021 face-off. The LDF has fielded sitting MLA and minister M B Rajesh, effectively turning the election into a referendum on his ministerial performance and the government’s track record. Conversely, the UDF has re-nominated V T Balram, the two-term former legislator seeking to reclaim his erstwhile stronghold and avenge a narrow defeat.

The LDF campaign is anchored in the development narrative, highlighting 577 projects worth Rs 1,152.5 crore executed over the last five years. Rajesh strategised on this record, challenging Balram to a public debate on development of the constituency – a challenge the Congress candidate has so far bypassed.