Micro-margins, macro stakes in Kerala's Thrithala

PALAKKAD: In the electoral landscape of Kerala, few battlegrounds offer as much mathematical intrigue as Thrithala constituency. As the assembly elections enter a decisive phase, this constituency remains a quintessential contest of margins.
In the recent local body elections, which broadly favoured the UDF across the state, the front won five of the eight panchayats in Thrithala. However, at the district panchayat level, the UDF secured a razor-thin margin of 900-odd votes – underscoring the uncertainty surrounding the Assembly contest.
The 2026 contest is a high-profile replay of the 2021 face-off. The LDF has fielded sitting MLA and minister M B Rajesh, effectively turning the election into a referendum on his ministerial performance and the government’s track record. Conversely, the UDF has re-nominated V T Balram, the two-term former legislator seeking to reclaim his erstwhile stronghold and avenge a narrow defeat.
The LDF campaign is anchored in the development narrative, highlighting 577 projects worth Rs 1,152.5 crore executed over the last five years. Rajesh strategised on this record, challenging Balram to a public debate on development of the constituency – a challenge the Congress candidate has so far bypassed.
The UDF, however, is aggressively countering this with a narrative of “perception v/s reality.” They allege that the LDF’s development push is more a product of sophisticated PR than grounded transformation. Moreover, the UDF camp claims that almost all the development projects Rajesh highlights, were actually started or carried out when Balram represented Thrithala.
Crucially, the Congress campaign has also banked on the ‘absentee MLA’ trope. Rajesh’s state-level responsibilities – first as speaker and later as a minister handling major portfolios (LSGD and Excise) – kept him travelling across the state, while Balram maintained a hyper-visible presence in the region since 2021, betting on voter recall and personal accessibility.
While structurally bipolar, the influence of third-party players remains a potent threat to both fronts. BJP state vice-president V Unnikrishnan, contesting as the NDA candidate, is expected to improve upon the party’s 2021 tally of 12,851 votes. In Thrithala, where there are a huge number of upper class families, any surge past the 15,000-vote mark could be a challenge to the UDF camp. At the same time, a shift among sections of the Ezhava community towards BJP adds another layer of complexity for LDF.