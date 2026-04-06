Pathanamthitta records 96.87% home voting

PATHANAMTHITTA: Pathanamthitta district has emerged as a model for inclusive electoral participation, recording a total of 96.87% turnout in home voting for the ongoing assembly elections. The initiative, aimed at ensuring voting access for senior citizens above 85 years and persons with disabilities (PwDs), witnessed overwhelming response across constituencies.

Out of 9,341 registered voters above 85 years, 9,022 exercised their franchise, marking a turnout of 96.58%. Among persons with disabilities, 1,834 out of 1,866 registered voters cast their votes, pushing the turnout to a remarkable 98.29%.

Officials attribute the high participation to meticulous planning and effective doorstep facilitation by polling teams, who ensured that eligible voters could exercise their democratic right without the need to visit polling stations. Among the constituencies, Adoor recorded the highest turnout, with 97.88% of eligible home voters casting their votes.

District officials noted that the home voting system has enhanced accessibility and voter confidence, especially among vulnerable sections.