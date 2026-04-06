Shah promises ‘prosperous Kerala’, appeasement of none

KOCHI/KOZHIKODE/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday appealed to Kerala’s Christian community to back the BJP-led NDA in the assembly elections, promising a “prosperous Kerala” under its rule.

Shah highlighted the NDA’s stance of “justice for all and appeasement of none”, citing the ban on the PFI. He led a roadshow in Kozhikode and addressed public meetings in Kunnathunad and Kattakkada, outlining the NDA’s vision for the state.

Shah promised decisive action on pending issues, including the alleged Sabarimala gold scam, saying those responsible would be punished within two months. He also promised the state’s first AIIMS within two years of assuming power.