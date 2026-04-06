When Kerala saw four CMs in 33 months

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the turbulent political aftermath of the Emergency, four chief ministers held and exited office in quick succession between 1977 and 1979 as shifting alliances repeatedly altered the balance of power.
It began with K Karunakaran taking oath as chief minister on March 25, 1977, following the assembly elections held after the Emergency. However, his tenure was cut short within a month after the High Court’s observations in the Rajan custodial death case triggered a political storm.
Accused of submitting a false affidavit denying police custody of the student, Karunakaran resigned on April 25.
The Congress then turned to A K Antony. At 36, Antony was sworn in on April 27, 1977, becoming the youngest chief minister of the state. His government, however, functioned amid growing strains within the Congress, which soon split into pro- and anti-Indira Gandhi factions. Aligning with the anti-Indira camp, Antony eventually resigned in protest over the party’s shifting national stance.
The resignation paved the way for CPI’s P K Vasudevan Nair to take over on October 28, 1978. His tenure reflected attempts to stabilise governance through coalition adjustments, but ideological realignments at the national level — particularly moves towards Left unity — once again unsettled the arrangement. In October 1979, Nair stepped down, prioritising political consolidation over holding office.
Amid the uncertainty and absence of a clear alternative, IUML’s C H Mohammed Koya assumed office on October 12, 1979, with the backing of Congress (Urs), and the Mani and Joseph groups of Kerala Congress.
When the Congress faction led by Antony withdrew its support, Koya lost his majority and resigned in December 1979. The ministry lasted one month and 20 days. The assembly was dissolved soon after, bringing the brief experiment to an end and placing the state under President’s Rule.