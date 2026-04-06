When Kerala saw four CMs in 33 months

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the turbulent political aftermath of the Emergency, four chief ministers held and exited office in quick succession between 1977 and 1979 as shifting alliances repeatedly altered the balance of power.

It began with K Karunakaran taking oath as chief minister on March 25, 1977, following the assembly elections held after the Emergency. However, his tenure was cut short within a month after the High Court’s observations in the Rajan custodial death case triggered a political storm.

Accused of submitting a false affidavit denying police custody of the student, Karunakaran resigned on April 25.

The Congress then turned to A K Antony. At 36, Antony was sworn in on April 27, 1977, becoming the youngest chief minister of the state. His government, however, functioned amid growing strains within the Congress, which soon split into pro- and anti-Indira Gandhi factions. Aligning with the anti-Indira camp, Antony eventually resigned in protest over the party’s shifting national stance.