Will traditional loyalties shape poll verdict in Chennithala stronghold?

ALAPPUZHA: The Haripad assembly constituency, a stronghold of senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, is set to witness an intense three-cornered contest. Traditionally inclined towards the Left, Haripad’s political landscape was significantly altered by Chennithala, who helped the UDF secure dominance in the constituency since 1982.

UDF has won seven out of 10 assembly polls here, with Chennithala representing the constituency five times. Even during the strong wave in favour of the LDF in 2021, he retained the seat with a margin of 13,666 votes, and it is the only seat from Alappuzha that is ruled by the UDF.

However, the contest has become more competitive this time. The LDF has fielded CPI state executive committee member T T Jismon to challenge the UDF heavyweight, while BJP south district president Sandeep Vachaspati is the NDA candidate.

Though a native of Cherthala, Jismon has been actively involved in political work in Haripad over the past four years. The LDF campaign is focused on alleged developmental stagnation in the constituency. Additionally, the LDF points to a narrow UDF lead of just 2,466 votes in local body polls as an indicator of a closely fought contest.

The NDA, meanwhile, is banking on the 47,121 votes secured by its Lok Sabha candidate Sobha Surendran in the constituency in the 2024 general elections, arguing that this support base could translate into a major upset if sustained. M P Ajithkumar, retired professor of SD College, said the constituency is witnessing a tight competition.