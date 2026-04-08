23-year-old woman dies in bike-lorry collision in Aluva

KOCHI: A 23-year-old woman who had taken lift on a bike died after the two-wheeler was hit by a lorry in Aluva.

Nandana Hariprasad, a resident of Madathiparambu in Ernakulam, died in the accident that took place around 10.30am on Monday between Ambattukavu and Muttam in Aluva. The bike rider, Ashwin Antony, 22, of Athani in Aluva, suffered injuries and is under treatment at Amrita Hospital in Edappally, said a source with Kochi city police.

Nandana, who works at Neerja Airlines Institute in Athani, had availed a lift on Ashwin’s bike while he was travelling towards Edappally. A lorry parked on the roadside ahead allegedly moved to the right abruptly and hit his bike. A car behind the duo also collided with the bike, causing Ashwin to lose control of the vehicle. Nandana fell on the road and suffered severe head injuries, the police said.

“She was rushed to Kalamassery Medical College Hospital. She succumbed to injuries around 12.25pm,” said a police official. Nandana is survived by father Hariprasad, an employee at Central GST office, mother Santi, a nurse at Sreemoolanagaram PHC, and sister Nivedya.