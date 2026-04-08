Farmer found hanging at CPI poll office in Vaikom

KOTTAYAM: A differently abled farmer who had recently raised allegations against CPI local leaders in a Facebook video, was found dead in the LDF election committee office at Thalayazham near Vaikom on Tuesday.

The deceased is K Chellappan alias Makkan Chellappan, 67, of Ullala. According to police, preliminary reports suggested it was suicide. The death sparked protests from UDF and BJP workers. A two-page suicide note has been recovered.

Chellappan, who ran the Gurukripa Hi-Tech Horticultural Nursery in Edayazham, had posted a video raising allegations last Saturday and said in it, “If anything happens to me before or after the elections, the CPI leadership in Vaikom is responsible.” CPI leaders denied the allegations raised by Chellappan.

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