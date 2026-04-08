Human-wildlife conflict dominates high range poll narrative as fear grips Wayanad and Idukki

KOCHI: In April 3, residents of Vadakkanadu in Wayanad district breathed easy as the forest department’s Rapid Response Team cornered ‘Muttikomban’, the wild tusker that had been spreading terror in the locality for over a month.

On March 31, a male tiger that killed 18 cattle in three months was captured by the forest department at Pambanmala near Munnar. The five-year-old tiger was released in the Periyar Tiger Reserve on April 2.

These are samples of what’s becoming ‘regular news’ in villages located on the forest fringes. Elephants, tigers, leopards, Indian gaur and other wild animals frequently stray into human habitations, destroying crops and attacking people. Thousands have abandoned their farmlands and migrated to towns.

While election campaigns in the midlands and coastal areas focus on development issues, the key election issue in the high ranges is the human-wildlife conflict that has compounded the livelihood crisis triggered by the decline in prices of farm products.

Youngsters in the high ranges are migrating to towns, as they are not getting brides. Even farmers in the highlands are not willing to marry off their children to youths living in forest fringes due to fear of wild animals. After all, even churches are forced to wind up midnight mass early on Christmas Eve to ensure that people reach their homes safely.

Farmer organisations have released a set of demands and declared that they would vote only for those candidates who include these demands in their manifesto.

The demands include demarcation of forest boundaries, removing animals living in human habitations from the ambit of the Wildlife Protection Act, and granting the right to defend lives and property from wild animals straying into farmlands.