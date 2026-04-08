Kerala HC tells CEO to fast-track approval for court works

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Chief Electoral Officer to immediately forward the letter of the Registrar General regarding the execution of essential infrastructural, civil, and electrical works within the High Court premises and its allied facilities to the screening committee. The court stated that the entire process should be completed by April 10.

The order was issued on a petition filed by the Registrar General seeking clearance for the execution of the work.

Advocate Leo Lukose, counsel for the High Court, submitted that the proposed civil, electrical, and electronics work — necessary for the functioning and maintenance of the institution — have been delayed due to the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in connection with the assembly election.

Although the works are purely internal and have no connection with the electoral process, the Chief Electoral Officer directed that the request be routed through a screening committee, resulting in avoidable delays.

The works are scheduled during the summer vacation from April 11 to May 16, and any delay would render their execution impracticable, thereby affecting the functioning of the High Court.