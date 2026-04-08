Kerala's Poonjar’s political legacy meets new equations as minority vote emerges decisive

KOTTAYAM: Nestled in the foothills of Vagamon, Poonjar, the birthplace of the Meenachil river, holds a significant place in Kerala’s political history.

It was from here that A J John, the chief minister of the erstwhile Travancore-Cochin legislative assembly, was elected in the first general elections of independent India in 1951-52.

In Kerala’s first two assembly polls, the Congress won the seat. However, it could not replicate the performance after the formation of Kerala Congress (KC) in 1964. Barring once in 1987, when Janata Party’s N M Joseph won, Poonjar has been the fortress of various KC parties.

K M George, one of the founding leaders of KC, was elected from Poonjar in 1967 and 1970. With the party seeing splits in the late 1970s, the contest became primarily between different KC groups.

In 1980, P C George entered the fray as the KC (Joseph) candidate. In the assembly elections since, Poonjar chose George seven times. He was defeated in 1987 and 2021 and did not get a seat in 1991.

As he gears up for his 10th assembly contest, George, now the NDA candidate, is challenging sitting MLA and LDF candidate Sebastian Kulathungal of the KC(M) and UDF candidate M J Sebastian aka Saji Joseph of the Congress.