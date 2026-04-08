Kollam Accident: Young sportswomen hurt in car incident involving UDF activists

KOLLAM (Kerala): Two young women athletes were injured, one critically, after being struck by a car allegedly carrying United Democratic Front (UDF) workers in Kollam district on Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident occurred on Asramam Link Road shortly after a public campaign event concluded around 6 pm. According to police, the UDF workers were returning from the campaign when the women, who were pedestrians at the time, were hit. Both injured athletes were admitted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment, with one in serious condition.

The vehicle involved is reportedly owned by the son of senior Congress leader and UDF candidate Bindu Krishna. The driver, identified as Devanand, has been taken into custody. Police said three other individuals were also in the car at the time of the accident. Krishna’s son was not present in the vehicle when the crash occurred. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Krishna accused the ruling CPI(M) of attempting to politicize the incident and drag her son’s name into the case. “It was an unfortunate accident. Those in the car were activists of the KSU, the student wing of the Congress party. The driver is a close friend of my son and the son of a CPI(M) leader in Thiruvananthapuram. Yet, the Marxist party is trying to politicize the accident on the eve of the election,” she told reporters.

She also alleged that the ruling party has launched a false campaign against her and her family on social media. There was no immediate response from the CPI(M) regarding Krishna’s allegations.

(With inputs from PTI)