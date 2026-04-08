Kuzhalnadan claims 2018 Kerala floods man-made, releases minister’s ‘audio’

KOCHI: Hours before the campaigning for the April 9 assembly polls came to a close, KPCC vice-president and UDF candidate from Muvattupuzha, Mathew Kuzhalnadan, on Tuesday alleged that the 2018 Kerala floods were “man-made,” attributing them to widespread corruption and mismanagement. He reiterated the allegation while releasing an audio clip, purportedly of then water resources minister K Krishnankutty allegedly admitting to the same.

Speaking to reporters in the presence of senior Janata Dal leader Prabhath, Kuzhalnadan alleged that the delay in opening the Thottappally spillway in Alappuzha was intended to benefit the sand mafia.

“Why didn’t they open the Thottappally spillway, which was supposed to be opened a month ago? The executive engineer had also requested that it be opened, but they didn’t open the shutters. It was because the sand deposit below the shutters, which was tendered to a private entity, would be swept away if the shutters were opened,” said Kuzhalnadan.

Pointing to the alleged large-scale financial irregularities, he said, a private contractor, Mary Matha, was granted the contract to mine the sand at Rs 62 per cubic metre, while the sand could fetch at least Rs 2,000 per cubic metre in the market.

Though the project was valued at around Rs 5 crore, the contractor could make profits of at least Rs 300 crore. Kuzhalnadan further alleged that there were major irregularities worth crores of rupees in projects at Maniyar and Parambikulam, attributing them to the government’s ‘greed and corruption’.