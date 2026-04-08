Loyalty vs defection: Ottapalam to reshape Sasi’s political future

PALAKKAD: Ottapalam is heading into an election that defies conventional political scripts, with shifting loyalties, personal equations and competing claims of governance redefining the contours of the contest.

At the centre of this churn is an unusual crossover. P K Sasi, once a prominent face within the CPM district leadership, is in the fray as a UDF-backed independent, contesting under the ‘coconut grove’ symbol.

Meanwhile, Dr P Sarin, who contested as a UDF candidate in 2021, has switched to CPM (he is not in the fray). These shifts have injected a degree of uncertainty into what would otherwise be a contest with a clear advantage for the CPM.

On its part, the LDF has re-nominated sitting MLA K Premkumar. Party leaders point to a portfolio of projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore executed over five years, spanning healthcare, roads, water supply and education.

They argue that this record, combined with the comfortable victory margin in 2021 and consistent performance in local body elections, places LDF at an advantage.

However, the UDF is framing the election as a referendum on what it calls “missed opportunities”.

Its campaign revolves around the argument that prolonged Left governance has not translated into visible transformation on the ground. By releasing a focused, constituency-level manifesto, it is attempting to localise the debate.