Loyalty vs defection: Ottapalam to reshape Sasi’s political future

PALAKKAD: Ottapalam is heading into an election that defies conventional political scripts, with shifting loyalties, personal equations and competing claims of governance redefining the contours of the contest.
At the centre of this churn is an unusual crossover. P K Sasi, once a prominent face within the CPM district leadership, is in the fray as a UDF-backed independent, contesting under the ‘coconut grove’ symbol.
Meanwhile, Dr P Sarin, who contested as a UDF candidate in 2021, has switched to CPM (he is not in the fray). These shifts have injected a degree of uncertainty into what would otherwise be a contest with a clear advantage for the CPM.
On its part, the LDF has re-nominated sitting MLA K Premkumar. Party leaders point to a portfolio of projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore executed over five years, spanning healthcare, roads, water supply and education.
They argue that this record, combined with the comfortable victory margin in 2021 and consistent performance in local body elections, places LDF at an advantage.
However, the UDF is framing the election as a referendum on what it calls “missed opportunities”.
Its campaign revolves around the argument that prolonged Left governance has not translated into visible transformation on the ground. By releasing a focused, constituency-level manifesto, it is attempting to localise the debate.
The presence of Sasi, who is familiar with CPM’s functioning, is being seen as a tactical and symbolic asset, and the UDF hopes it will help the front penetrate segments of the Left’s traditional support base.
However, its decision to shift Harigovindan to Shoranur has hampered overall campaigning at the grassroots.
Meanwhile, the BJP, seeking to expand its footprint, has fielded Major Ravi, whose public profile adds a different dimension to the race. The party draws encouragement from its recent rise in local bodies, where it emerged as a runner-up in municipal and grama panchayat wards, and is attempting to convert that growth into a decisive electoral gain.
With competing narratives – development versus deficit, loyalty versus defection – pulling in different directions, one thing is clear: the Ottapalam verdict will decisively shape the political future of P K Sasi.