Seeking to place ‘Pala file’ on Modi’s table, Shone George bets on grassroots outreach

KOTTAYAM: By 7am, as residents of Rajiv Gandhi Colony of Edamattom in Meenachil panchayat, were just waking up, they had an unexpected visitor at their doorsteps.
A young man in blue jeans and a green T-shirt introduced himself: “I am Shone George, the NDA candidate in Pala constituency.”
Throughout his campaign, Shone opted for a more personal approach, ditching the customary white attire to engage directly with voters as he seeks to navigate Pala’s historically binary political landscape.
Wrapping up the house visits by 8.30am, Shone hurries back to his rented house at 12th Mile, Pala. He grabs breakfast from a tea shop en route.
In a brief chair pe charcha with TNIE, he outlines his strategy: “Conventional mathematics does not work for the NDA in Pala. I have my own calculations.”
Pala, he adds, does not have a fixed allegiance to any political party. “UDF votes can easily shift. At the same time, KC(M) secures votes as people have limited options,” he says, sipping steaming tea.
“This time, the situation has changed. I am a typical ‘Palakkaran’, and I have already delivered what the people of Pala need.”
Shone shares figures, pointing out that the BJP’s voter base has grown to 35,000 over the past decade. “If around 70,000 Christian votes are cast, securing just 20% of them would be enough for me to win,” he says, adding that first-time voters and youth would back him.
After a quick refresh at home, Shone reappears in traditional white dhoti and shirt to begin his vehicle tour at Marigiri junction in Bharananganam. On the way, he visits the Paramattom Bhagavathi Temple and Mata Amritanandamayi Math at Edamattom.
By the time he reaches Bharananganam, two hours behind schedule, BJP workers and leaders have already gathered. In a brief address, he recalls his school days in his hometown and goes on to highlight Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “development politics”. Before boarding the campaign vehicle, he holds a quick discussion with BJP district committee member and publicity convener K B Satheesh on publicity strategies.
Accompanied by a convoy of vehicles, including two-wheelers, Shone traverses Bharananganam panchayat. He stops for brief receptions, and takes short breaks to beat the midday heat.
Shone also makes it a point to disembark frequently and interact directly with voters, rather than simply waving from his vehicle.
At each stop all the way till Panakkappalam, where he calls it a day by about 8.30 pm, Shone emphasises the need to embrace Modi’s vision. “If elected, I assure you that a file concerning Pala will reach Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s table,” he says with conviction.