Seeking to place ‘Pala file’ on Modi’s table, Shone George bets on grassroots outreach

KOTTAYAM: By 7am, as residents of Rajiv Gandhi Colony of Edamattom in Meenachil panchayat, were just waking up, they had an unexpected visitor at their doorsteps.

A young man in blue jeans and a green T-shirt introduced himself: “I am Shone George, the NDA candidate in Pala constituency.”

Throughout his campaign, Shone opted for a more personal approach, ditching the customary white attire to engage directly with voters as he seeks to navigate Pala’s historically binary political landscape.

Wrapping up the house visits by 8.30am, Shone hurries back to his rented house at 12th Mile, Pala. He grabs breakfast from a tea shop en route.

In a brief chair pe charcha with TNIE, he outlines his strategy: “Conventional mathematics does not work for the NDA in Pala. I have my own calculations.”

Pala, he adds, does not have a fixed allegiance to any political party. “UDF votes can easily shift. At the same time, KC(M) secures votes as people have limited options,” he says, sipping steaming tea.

“This time, the situation has changed. I am a typical ‘Palakkaran’, and I have already delivered what the people of Pala need.”

Shone shares figures, pointing out that the BJP’s voter base has grown to 35,000 over the past decade. “If around 70,000 Christian votes are cast, securing just 20% of them would be enough for me to win,” he says, adding that first-time voters and youth would back him.