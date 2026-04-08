Two girls seriously injured, one critical, after an overspeeding car hit them in Kollam

Four KSU workers were in the car at the time of the incident. The police officials confirmed that the candidate’s son was not in the vehicle.

According to the police, the car driven at high speed, rammed into the girls while they were walking along the footpath. The impact threw them into the nearby lake. Two youngsters from a nearby shop rushed to their rescue and brought them ashore. They were first taken to a nearby hospital and later shifted to a private medical college hospital in Kollam, where they are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the CPM has raised the issue ahead of the elections, demanding action against those who caused the accident. CPM leaders visited the relatives of the injured at the hospital.