CM Revanth, Pinarayi war of words peaks

KOZHIKODE: In a sharp tit-for-tat, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday chose to retort in the same vein to his Telangana counterpart Revanth Reddy’s remarks, igniting a heated debate on the last day of campaigning in the state.

“Dash Mone Revanth, a reply is coming,” Pinarayi retaliated at a press conference in Kannur to Revanth’s ‘Nee Po Mone Vijayan’ jibe.

Campaigning for the Congress in Nemom on Monday, Revanth said Pinarayi’s “expiry date is over.” Echoing a dialogue from Mohanlal-starrer ‘Narasimham’, he quipped, ‘Nee Po Mone Vijayan’.

He later wrote to Pinarayi on his official letterhead, challenging him to a debate on development in Kerala and Telangana — signing off with the same refrain.

“Revanth Reddy is the chief minister of a state. A person holding such a post is expected to uphold a certain decorum. He should introspect whether his conduct matches the position. Anyway, as he has made the comment publicly, I too am giving the reply publicly,” Pinarayi said in Kannur.

Pinarayi soon wrote an official reply to Revanth, detailing the achievements Kerala has made in the past 10 years.