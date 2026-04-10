92-year-old in Kochi opts against home voting, casts vote in person

KOCHI: Keeping his tryst with the polls as always, 92-year-old Nedungadan Ouseph George arrived way ahead of others at Matha Nagar School, his polling booth, early on Thursday. By 7.15am, he had cast his vote.

“I walked to the booth early so that I could vote and return home before the heat sets in,” he told TNIE.

George chose to walk to the polling booth, politely declining offers from several people who volunteered to take him there. Earlier too, he had opted against home voting, preferring instead to cast his vote in person — a practice he has followed over the years.

“My first vote was in the Cochin municipal elections. It was a time when votes were cast using coloured ballot boxes, and mine went to the yellow box.” A native of Market Road in the city, George once ran a small shop at Convent Junction.

A violinist, he performed for various artists before later taking violin lessons for children.