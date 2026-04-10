A lesson in inclusion: From home voting to polling booth

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: Abhay Benny, a 26-year-old autistic man, had the option of home voting. But his parents, Benny Abraham and Seena, chose to bring him to the polling booth at Government LP School, Alummoodu, Kaniyapuram in the Nedumangad Assembly Constituency - both to give him the experience of voting in person and to raise awareness among other voters.
Diagnosed with autism as a toddler, Abhay's condition shapes his experience of the world and affects his communication and social skills. Through his parents' efforts, he learned to read and recognise party symbols, though he struggles with deeper understanding. Inside the booth, he grew restless, and his father informed officials of his condition. The polling officer quickly arranged for proxy voting, with Benny casting the vote alongside his son, while Seena followed later.
Abhay has been voting since he turned 18, earlier opting for home voting. Recently, Benny, an advocate for the rights of children with disabilities, decided to bring him to the booth. "For parents like us, our biggest concern is the future of our children after us. There should be rehabilitation centres under government control and supportive mechanisms for these children and caregivers, starting from school," said Benny, secretary of Parivahan-Kerala, an organisation for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities. According to official Indian data, persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDDs) make up about 8% of the population
The parents could take Abhay out for voting, but they also brought along their younger son, Albin, a third-year graduate student. "He is apolitical," Benny added.