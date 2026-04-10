A lesson in inclusion: From home voting to polling booth

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: Abhay Benny, a 26-year-old autistic man, had the option of home voting. But his parents, Benny Abraham and Seena, chose to bring him to the polling booth at Government LP School, Alummoodu, Kaniyapuram in the Nedumangad Assembly Constituency - both to give him the experience of voting in person and to raise awareness among other voters.

Diagnosed with autism as a toddler, Abhay's condition shapes his experience of the world and affects his communication and social skills. Through his parents' efforts, he learned to read and recognise party symbols, though he struggles with deeper understanding. Inside the booth, he grew restless, and his father informed officials of his condition. The polling officer quickly arranged for proxy voting, with Benny casting the vote alongside his son, while Seena followed later.