An ‘indelible’ vote reunion in Wayanad

KALPETTA: As Kerala voted on Thursday, the rehabilitation of Mundakkai–Chooralmala landslide survivors dominated the narrative in Wayanad. While political parties sparred over housing solutions, survivors found a rare moment of solace as polling stations became spaces of reunion.

Displaced across the district in rented homes since the July 2024 tragedy, many met neighbours for the first time in months. They shared emotional, tearful exchanges.

At the Chooralmala St Sebastian Church Parish Hall, which was set up as a temporary booth, the air was heavy with memories. “Many who stood in line with us to vote in the past are no longer here today,” said N K Sukumaran, a former ward member, his voice trembling.

To ensure participation, the district administration arranged special KSRTC buses to transport survivors from various temporary settlements to their polling stations.

The election, however, unfolded against a sharp political contest over rehabilitation. The UDF’s T Siddique faced ire over the ‘Wayanad House’ controversy. The LDF candidate P K Anilkumar targeted the Congress over allegations of swinging housing funds. NDA’s Prashanth Malavayal attacked both fronts, calling them as a “team”.

Amid the din, survivors voted with a shared hope: a permanent home. “We are happy to see our old neighbours. We hope we will be shifted to the township soon,” said Rasheeda, a survivor.