‘Can win at least 3 to 4 seats in Kerala, be decisive force’: NDA

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rise in the voting percentage has added to NDA’s confidence of making its presence felt in the assembly this time round.

The BJP-led front is pinning its hopes on Nemom, Kazhakkootam, Palakkad and Manjeshwar.

The NDA believes it can win “at least three to four seats”. The BJP calculates that an increase in voter turnout could boost its chances of making breakthroughs.

Enthused by the higher voter turnout especially in its strongholds in Thiruvananthapuram district, a senior BJP leader said, “There will be a hung verdict — neither the LDF nor the UDF will secure a clear mandate.”

The party saw voter turnouts in its ‘A’ class urban seats such as Nemom, Kazhakkoottam and Vattiyoorkavu rise by 7-10%.

Top leaders — including state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, former Union minister V Muraleedharan and party veteran P K Krishna Das — exuded confidence that the NDA would become a decisive force in the next assembly.