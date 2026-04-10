Class 10 girl from Kerala found dead in Chandradrona hills in Karnataka, probe underway

CHIKKAMAGALURU: The Class 10 student from Kerala who went missing in the Chandradrona hill ranges has been found dead, officials said on Friday, bringing a closure to the multi-department search operation.

Deputy Commissioner Nagaraj N M termed the incident 'unfortunate', noting that the girl was only found 'dead' despite sustained efforts by the police and Forest Department to trace her.

The deceased individual, Srinanda from Palakkad, had gone missing near Manikyadhara waterfalls in the Baba Budangiri Hills on Tuesday evening while on a family trip.

Police said the body was located about 1,000 feet below the terrain, in a crevice from the parking area near the waterfalls. Preliminary assessment suggests the possibility of an accidental fall, though officials said the case will be investigated from multiple angles.

The body is being shifted to the district hospital for post-mortem examination. Authorities said further details would emerge after the post-mortem and completion of the investigation.