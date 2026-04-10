Ernakulam district records 79.89 per cent voter turnout

KOCHI: Despite searing conditions and confusion triggered by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Ernakulam district recorded the third highest voter turnout in the state, at 79.89%, on Thursday, according to preliminary Election Commission figures.
Kunnathunad, witnessing a three-cornered contest between sitting MLA P V Sreenijin, Congress-led UDF’s V P Sajeendran and Twenty20’s Babu Divakaran, recorded a turnout of 84.09% — the highest in the district. Paravur, with an 81.96% turnout, came in second.
Angamaly, where the UDF’s Roji M John is taking on LDF’s Sabu Paul, recorded the least voter turnout, at 75.62%.
CPM district secretary S Satheesh said that the high voter turnout could be due to the effect of SIR, which was completed recently. “In the 2021 assembly election, the district registered a 80.1% turnout. Moreover, the voters’ list published after the SIR may have also influenced the numbers. This is a usual voting pattern in the district,” he said. In 2016, the district recorded a 79.6% turnout.
As many as 3,149 polling stations were arranged for the district’s 2,503,842 registered voters. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, after casting his vote in North Paravur, urged voters to exercise their franchise. “Improved voter participation in the democratic process is a good trend.
Voters have observed the government as well as the opposition. They are aware of the political scenario in the state and international developments. We have hope in the voters of the state,” he said.
The district also witnessed a few unpleasant incidents on polling day. An attempt at bogus voting was foiled by an agent at booth 247 in Perumpadappu SH Boys School. After officials had completed verification; the Congress booth agent intervened and stopped the attempt, stating the person who had arrived was not the genuine voter.
To ensure the safety of kids and infants who accompanied parents, ICDS officials and the women and child development department had set up child-friendly booths.