Ernakulam district records 79.89 per cent voter turnout

KOCHI: Despite searing conditions and confusion triggered by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Ernakulam district recorded the third highest voter turnout in the state, at 79.89%, on Thursday, according to preliminary Election Commission figures.

Kunnathunad, witnessing a three-cornered contest between sitting MLA P V Sreenijin, Congress-led UDF’s V P Sajeendran and Twenty20’s Babu Divakaran, recorded a turnout of 84.09% — the highest in the district. Paravur, with an 81.96% turnout, came in second.

Angamaly, where the UDF’s Roji M John is taking on LDF’s Sabu Paul, recorded the least voter turnout, at 75.62%.

CPM district secretary S Satheesh said that the high voter turnout could be due to the effect of SIR, which was completed recently. “In the 2021 assembly election, the district registered a 80.1% turnout. Moreover, the voters’ list published after the SIR may have also influenced the numbers. This is a usual voting pattern in the district,” he said. In 2016, the district recorded a 79.6% turnout.

As many as 3,149 polling stations were arranged for the district’s 2,503,842 registered voters. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, after casting his vote in North Paravur, urged voters to exercise their franchise. “Improved voter participation in the democratic process is a good trend.