‘FCRA Bill a setback for BJP’s Christian outreach’: Congress

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF leadership sees the turnout as a clear sign of a change in government in the state. Though during the last leg of campaigning, the front climbed down from its claim of securing over a 100 seats, it is now expressing renewed confidence. All its partners are now claiming that the front will come to power.

The Muslim League leadership is also sounding confident. It sees the UDF increasing its tally in the Malabar region. The UDF calculates that the trust deficit among minorities towards Pinarayi Vijayan and LDF government has reflected in the voting pattern.

In central Kerala, the front is banking on Christian support, especially after the Union government introduced the FCRA Bill. “We believe it could be a setback to BJP’s efforts to make inroads into the community,” said a Congress leader.

The voter turnout could be due to factors like SIR or a wave-like scenario in favour of the UDF, pointed out sources in the Congress camp. “A wave is always below the surface and need not be visible till the verdict is out,” said a leader.