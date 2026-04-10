From Bihar to Kerala’s ‘smooth’ democracy

KANNUR: For many, migration is just about livelihood. But for Prem Kumar Singh and Sangeetha Devi, it became a story of belonging, identity, and quiet integration into a land far removed from where they were raised.

Hailing from Bihar, Prem arrived in Kannur nearly three decades ago in search of better opportunities. What began as a journey driven by necessity slowly transformed into a lifelong connection. Over the years, Kannur did not remain just a place of work for the 55-year-old — it became home.

His wife, Sangeetha, 43, joined him in building this ‘home’ in Kannur’s Thalikkavu. “For the past 25 years, we have been casting our votes in the Kannur constituency,” said Prem, who sells clothes near the Old Bus Stand here.

The couple believes exercising their electoral rights in Kerala gives them a sense of responsibility and reinforces their place within the community.

“The voting process in Kerala feels smooth and well-organised,” said Prem.