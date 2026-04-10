From UP to Kerala: Rug seller casts vote, roots himself in adopted home

KOCHI: 49-year-old Salwan Ali aka Pappu cast his vote early at Matha Nagar School in Gandhi Nagar on Thursday. A resident of the EWS Colony nearby, Pappu runs a modest roadside stall selling rugs along Salim Rajan Road.

Originally from Uttar Pradesh’s ‘Carpet City’, Bhadohi, Pappu moved to Kerala with his father in search of better opportunities. Having arrived in the state 37 years ago to sell rugs, he eventually chose to settle down here.

“My children studied here in an aided school, and my eldest daughter started working after her studies. The government here is supportive. I hope to continue living here.”

Pappu has been a regular voter for nearly 30 years, ever since his name was enrolled in Kerala’s electoral rolls. Pappu, who lost his left hand below the elbow after falling from a train in 1992, has built a life in the city with his family of six. Together, they account for five votes in the constituency.