Inked, but yet to be ‘linked’: Tribal voters trek 5 km to lone polling booth in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE: Paloor is home to Kozhikode district’s only polling booth dedicated for the tribal community. Yet, for its 402 voters, access to this symbol of democracy comes with a difficult reality: a long trek with no proper transport in sight.

For the 402 registered voters in Paloor, casting a vote is an endurance test. The polling station lies over 5km downhill, accessible only by narrow, uneven paths.

For many, especially the elderly, the journey is exhausting. Despite these challenges, at least 310 voters exercised their franchise on Thursday.

Beneath this participation, however, lies a tale of neglect. “Infrastructure remains a major issue. The only palpable change has been in education,” says Rohit C, a native of Paloor who is currently pursuing his graduation at Madappally College.

“Now, more children are studying and even going outside to places like Vadakara and Kozhikode city for higher education.”

This progress, however, contrasts sharply with the lack of basic facilities. “There is still no proper transport system,” says Vimala T K, an anganwadi helper in the area. “People struggle every day. Reaching hospitals, schools, or even markets is quite a task.”

The lack of connectivity has also fuelled migration. Many adults have begun moving to cities and even abroad in search of stable livelihoods, leaving behind an ageing population that continues to grapple with daily hardships.

“What is the use of voting?” asks Santhosh, a daily wager from the community. “Every election, politicians visit and make tall promises. But our suffering remains the same. Nothing much really changes for us.”