Jayi’s organs journey by air and train to save lives in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 35-year-old employee of Technopark has become the latest cadaver donor in the state. Jayi Jayakumar was declared brain dead at KIMS Hospital, in the state capital, on Wednesday, after which her family made the decision to donate her organs.

A native of Kilimanoor, Jayi’s heart, kidneys, liver, and corneas will now offer a new lease of life to several patients.

Her heart was airlifted to Lisie Hospital in Kochi for a life-saving transplant in a 14-year-old girl from Mookkuthala, Malappuram.

The home department helicopter carrying the organ took off from Thiruvananthapuram airport at around 1:47pm and landed at Kochi Grand Hyatt at 2:42pm. From there, it was immediately transported by road to the hospital.

One of Jayi’s kidneys was allocated to the Kozhikode Government Medical College, while her second kidney and liver were transplanted at KIMS Hospital. The corneas were donated to the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology in Thiruvananthapuram.

The kidney headed for Kozhikode was transported on the Vande Bharat Express, which departed Thiruvananthapuram Central at 4:05 pm.

Upon its arrival the same night, doctors of Kozhikode GMC promptly initiated the transplant surgery. The entire organ retrieval and allocation process was coordinated by the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (K-SOTTO).

Jayi is survived by her seven-year-old son Prithwish, father Jayakumar, mother Ambika, and sister Jayu.