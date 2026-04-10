Kerala 2026 polls to be last three-front contest, says BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday said the 2026 Assembly elections will be the last three-front contest in Kerala.

Speaking to reporters in the state capital, Chandrasekhar, who is contesting from Nemom constituency, said that post the Assembly polls, Kerala will see only two political fronts.

“On one side will be the NDA and on the other a Congress–CPI(M) alliance, which exists in 27 states and eight Union Territories. It will come to Kerala as well,” he said.

He alleged there is no ideological difference between the Congress and the CPI(M), claiming their politics, ideology and track record are the same.

“I see a big change coming, with Kerala moving towards bipolar politics. One pole will be the BJP-led NDA,” he said.

Chandrasekhar added that the BJP is not an arrogant party, and said its acceptance among voters will be reflected on May 4, the result day.

On his prospects in Nemom, he said extensive groundwork had been carried out across the constituency.

“We went before the voters and told them what we will do if we get their support. It is for the people to decide, which will be known on May 4,” he said.

He declined to predict the number of seats the BJP would win in the 140-member Assembly.

“We will win in less than 140 seats. We worked to gain the confidence of voters in all 140 constituencies. Now the decision is up to the people,” he said.

He said the high voter turnout reflects growing political awareness and people’s desire to shape their future.

“People have taken ownership of their future. This election will decide the future of our children as well. That is the main reason for the high turnout,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)