Kerala Assembly polls: A trans postmaster’s call for inclusion through the ballot

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At the quiet edge of the forest in Urukunnu Unnathi in Thenmala panchayat, Parvathy T S walked to the polling booth with a clear purpose: to demand change. A transwoman from Malavedar tribal community, she represents two of the most marginalised communities in society.

Living in Malavedar colony of Punalur constituency, her vote carries the weight of lived struggles. A postmaster at Ottakkal Post Office, she worked her way up from 14 years as a postwoman in Rosemala’s hilly terrain inside Shendurney Wildlife Sanctuary.

Life in her own colony had exposed her to deep-rooted hardships – poor housing, lack of roads, joblessness and the constant fear of wild animal attacks. Parvathy said politicians’ promises to transgender community have largely remained unfulfilled.

She also raised concerns about the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, pointing to the absence of consultation and the struggles many face without proper identity documents. Yet, she is hopeful.

Her stance is clear – she will support any political force that genuinely stands for transgender rights and tribal welfare.