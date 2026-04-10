Kerala

Kerala Assembly polls: Gen Z travel far and wide

They rushed back to their native on Thursday morning to vote at GVHSS Mogral.
M K Farhana & M K Farisa
M K Farhana & M K Farisa(Photo | Express)
Arockiaraj J
Updated on
1 min read

KASARGOD: Sisters M K Farisa, 21, and M K Farhana, 19, from Mogral study in Bengaluru and Malappuram respectively. As first-time voters, the siblings didn’t want to miss their maiden voting.

They rushed back to their native on Thursday morning to vote at GVHSS Mogral. “Many of my classmates asked why I had to rush for a day.

But I feel that it is important to vote,” says Farhana who studies cost management accounting. Farisa explained why every vote matters.

“We studied in the same school and witnessed how elected representatives changed the face of the school,” said the CA student.

Kerala Elections 2026

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