Kerala votes, long wait begins

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keeping all three fronts on tenterhooks, Kerala recorded 78.27% voter turnout — its fourth highest — in the first assembly elections after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The state had registered 76% polling in the 2021 assembly elections, which broke a four-decade-long trend of voting out incumbent governments. The counting of votes is on May 4.

The electorate shrank by a little over seven lakh after the SIR, a shift that appears to have influenced the turnout. Constituencies that saw some of the lowest participation in 2021 — especially in Thiruvananthapuram’s urban pockets — recorded a sharp rebound this time, with turnout rising by 7 to 11 percentage points.

The state had seen higher voter turnouts in 1960 (85.70%), 1987 (80.53%) and 1977 (79.20%).

“Though there is a general perception that higher voter turnout signals a strong anti-incumbency wave, there have been several instances where incumbent governments have retained power despite high polling percentages,” said K M Sajad Ibrahim, psephologist and professor of political science at Kerala University.

All major fronts claimed the turnout signalled a mandate in their favour, underscoring the high stakes. The ruling LDF is chasing an unprecedented third straight term, the UDF is eyeing a comeback after a decade in Opposition, and the BJP-led NDA sees a crucial opening to expand its footprint in the state.