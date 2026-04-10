‘No pro-UDF Muslim consolidation in Malabar’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF sees the higher voter turnout as an indicator of a possible third term. The CPM believes that the government’s progress report, highlighting the completion of promised projects, has had a positive impact on the public.

The party leadership assesses that “Muslim consolidation, claimed by the UDF leadership, has not materialised in the Malabar region”. It believes that the lack of strong leadership in the Congress and the controversy over the Wayanad rehabilitation project worked in favour of the LDF.

Careful not to repeat the lapses of the last Lok Sabha election, the front says it ensured that its support base did not wither.

“A final picture on possible seats would emerge only after final calculation on Friday. But as per our preliminary internal assessment, LDF will get a safe majority with a clear margin. There seem to be no undercurrents. Moreover we have succeeded in bringing back the votes we lost in the Lok Sabha election. Unlike in 2024, we have ensured that all our votes have been cast,” a senior CPM leader said.